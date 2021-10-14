Drivers urged to slow down and move over for roadside workers

A poll from AAA said 90% of drivers do move over, but roadside assistance drivers say its still dangerous.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – According to AAA, on the job deaths caused by roadside crashes happen every other week on average across the nation.

Police officers and drivers for AAA gathered to express the importance of slowing down and moving over. It is a law to slow down and move over for roadside workers.

A poll from AAA said 90% of drivers do move over, but roadside assistance drivers say its still dangerous.

“Being on the side of the road, you know, being broken down on the side of the road when you’re in a vehicle is scary enough for a lot of people, especially on the highway,” said Seth Pierce, AAA Fleet Supervisor. “You can imagine a person standing on the side of the highway and just trying to do their job.”

AAA’s Cincinnati fleet recently suffered a loss when a driver was hit while working on the side of the road during Fourth of July weekend.