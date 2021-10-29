Drivers reminded to be safe over Halloween weekend

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – This Halloween, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) Office of Highway Safety is partnering with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to remind motorists that “Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving” and to celebrate responsibly.

“As we make strides to experience a sense of normalcy in light of the pandemic, I want to encourage Kentuckians to celebrate Halloween safely by following health guidelines and making plans for a sober ride home if you plan to drink,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “A few preventive measures can mean the difference between life and death.”

According to NHTSA, from 2015 to 2019, 41 percent of all people killed in motor vehicle crashes on Halloween night were in crashes involving a drunken driver. Adults between the ages of 21 and 34 had the highest percentage (62 percent) of deaths in drunken-driving crashes on Halloween night in 2019.

“If you are under the influence of any substance and choose to get behind the wheel, you put everyone on the road in danger, including yourself,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. “Drivers must understand that either drugs or alcohol not only hinder your ability to drive, but also affect your judgment about whether you can or should drive. You may think you’re fine, but impairment slows judgment, coordination and reaction times.”

According to the Kentucky State Police (KSP) Collision Traffic Facts 2020 Report, last year there were more than 4,900 total crashes involving an impaired driver in Kentucky, resulting in more than 2,600 injuries and 181 deaths.

“Drunken driving is 100 percent preventable,” said Gray. “If we all commit to safe driving behaviors like buckling up, putting the phone down and driving sober, we will prevent crashes, injuries and deaths on Kentucky roadways.”

Follow these simple tips for a safe and happy evening:

Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride booking service to get home safely.

Walking while impaired can be just as dangerous as drunken driving. Designate a sober friend to walk you home.

If you see a drunken driver, contact law enforcement. You may dial the KSP toll-free line directly at 1-800-222-5555 or use the one-touch dial feature through the KSP app. Callers will remain anonymous and should give a description of the vehicle, location, direction of travel and license number if possible.

Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely.

Wear a seat belt. It is not only the law, it is the best defense against an impaired driver. Buckling up helps prevent injury and death if involved in a crash.

For more information visit https://www.nhtsa.gov/campaign/buzzed-driving