Drivers hit the road during a busy holiday travel week

According to AAA, 55 million people traveling more than 50 miles for Thanksgiving

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Lois Zellman of Atlanta has a lot to be thankful for this year.

“My daughter has a new house. And we’ve got a great grandchild on the way. So we’re all gonna be together. The two girls and the four grand kids and the new baby in the belly,” says Zellman.

Zellman is traveling to Cleveland, Ohio for Thanksgiving. She says this is the first time the first time in three years they’ll all be together in Cleveland for Thanksgiving.

“Everybody’s happy, everybody’s grateful because they’re seeing family this year,” says Zellman.

Zellman is one of nearly 55 million people traveling more than 50 miles for Thanksgiving. 49 million of those are choosing to hit the road, according to AAA. The agency says about 719,000 Kentuckians will be traveling that same amount.

“We’re actually going to be back close to what we saw pre-pandemic, back in Thanksgiving of 2019. We’re right around 98% of those levels,” says AAA spokesperson Lori Weaver Hawkins.

Hawkins says if you’re able to, it’s best to travel early Wednesday to avoid the rush.

Gas prices are also on a downward trend.

“That’s something that we can be thankful for this Thanksgiving. We’re still considerably higher than we were a year ago, probably about a quarter higher, 25 cents higher,” says Weaver Hawkins.

ABC 36 talked to drivers at a Lexington gas station located just off the I-75/ I-64 interchange. It’s was packed with drivers Tuesday stopping in on their way to their holiday destinations.

“We were shocked when we pulled in how many people were out and about. But I guess because of the pandemic, and everything, people weren’t able to travel for so many years. I guess they’re back out on the roads now. It’s been pretty busy,” says Rochelle Brock, who drove from West Virginia to Lexington to pick up her daughter for Thanksgiving.

Brock said road construction along her road trip was also slowing traffic down. And there’s one extra thing Brock suggests all travelers should pack.

“Patience. Be patient because everybody’s in a hurry. You’re gonna get there. We all have the same goal in mind to be safe and just to have a good holiday season,” says Brock.

AAA expects air travel to be up more than six percent compared to last year. Nearly 22,000 Kentucky residents are expected to travel by plan. Hawkins says if you are planning to fly, make sure you get to the airports early to avoid delays.