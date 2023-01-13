Driver takes police on multi-county pursuit, fires gun at troopers, KSP says

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — A driver was shot after allegedly taking Kentucky State Police on a multi-county chase and shooting a gun at troopers on Thursday.

According to KSP, a trooper pulled someone over in Woodford County on I-64, but the person didn’t stop. The trooper began a pursuit.

The pursuit went through Woodford County to Franklin County, then Shelby County until it went back into Franklin County before ending near the Graefenburg exit.

At one point, the driver allegedly shot a gun in the direction of troopers, causing troopers to fire back, KSP says.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries.

The suspect’s name was not released.

No other information was immediately available.

