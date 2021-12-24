Driver takes out light pole, closes busy exit ramp and runs from crash scene

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A busy exit ramp from the outer loop of New Circle Road to Nicholasville Road in Lexington was temporarily shut down Thursday night after police say a driver traveling on the outer loop lost control of his car, hit a light pole and took off running from the crash site.

As of this writing, police are still looking for the driver. Police say no one else was hurt or involved.

The exit ramp was closed because the crashed car spilled fuel, which had to be cleaned up by the Lexington Fire Department.

The accident remains under investigation.