Driver runs light, causes crash into Lexington barbershop: police

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A driver allegedly ran a red light and caused a car to crash into a barbershop at the corner of West 3rd Street and North Upper Street around 6:15 Friday morning.

The driver who ran the red light, who hasn’t been identified yet, struck another vehicle causing the crash into Fades Barbershop, according to the duty commander. The driver of the car that crashed into the building was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the driver who allegedly ran the red light was not injured.

Roads are now open again.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.