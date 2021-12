Driver flees from crash on Winchester Road

Police say two cars crashed around 6:30 pm.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police are investigating a crash on Winchester Road and Executive drive Saturday evening.

Police say two cars crashed around 6:30 pm.

Police say no one was injured…but the driver of one of the cars ran off from the scene before officers arrived.

As of 8 p.m. Saturday, police say that driver had still not been found.

The crash remains under investigation,