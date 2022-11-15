Driver arrested on DUI charges after crash in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man has been arrested on DUI charges after a two-vehicle crash Monday in Lexington. Police say Cristian Sanchez was arrested after a collision in the 3400 block of Buckhorn Drive around 5:30 p.m.

Investigators say Sanchez is charged with DUI (alcohol), possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) and criminal possession of a forged instrument. According to police, the driver of the other vehicle in the crash was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.