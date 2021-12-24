Driver accused of running red light, causing two-vehicle collision in Lexington

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two people were injured in a collision Thursday afternoon when a driver ran a red light and collided with another vehicle, according to Lexington Police.

Investigators say the accident happened at the intersection of Elm Tree Lane and Short Street just before 2:30 p.m.

Police say both drivers were taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

No names were released.