Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign to return ahead of Labor Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Labor Day, which marks the unofficial end of summer, is just a few weeks away — and it coincides with the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

According to Kentucky Transportation officials, impaired driving-related crashes tend to increase during the Labor Day holiday. Last year, during Labor Day weekend, there were 69 crashes in the state involving an impaired driver, resulting in 29 injuries and four deaths.

To prevent these kinds of tragedies, transportation officials remind people to plan a way home ahead of time.

Also, if you see an impaired driver, pull over safely and call police with a vehicle description, license plate number and location if possible.