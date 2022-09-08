Drink KY adds new features to wineries and craft breweries guide

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Drink KY, the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s guide to wineries and craft breweries across the state, has added new features.

New additions include social integration and content.

for Drink KY users as friends, finding others by shared preferences and “liking” interactions. Profiles will remain private by default, but users will have access to the new social integration features by changing their preferences to public in profile settings, according to a press release. New notifications will alert people when they have a new follower, when someone has liked a user’s note or check-in, when a manual check-in request has been approved and when reaching new reward levels. The new social integration allows networkingas friends, finding others by shared preferences and “liking” interactions. Profiles will remain private by default, but users will have access to the new social integration features by changing their preferences to public in profile settings, according to a press release. New notifications will alert people when they have a new follower, when someone has liked a user’s note or check-in, when a manual check-in request has been approved and when reaching new reward levels.

The newly launched updates also allows Drink KY users to add images to their notes and share those images in their public feed.

Drink KY, which was originally launched in 2021, is a free resource that allows users to plan and track their visits to Kentucky’s wineries and breweries, earn rewards through geo-fenced location check-ins and learn about the commonwealth’s unique craft beer and wine scenes.