Lexington Police wait OK of traffic camera trial, lawmaker eyes state change

Traffic cameras are awaiting approval by the Urban County Council

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department is thinking about using special cameras to help solve crime. If its approved by urban county council, 25 license plate reader cameras would be installed around the county. Officers believe that this would ultimately help investigators track cars suspected of being involved in crimes. At the same time, a state lawmaker wants to change state law to allow the use of stoplight cameras across the state.

“We don’t have the authority to have traffic cameras here in Kentucky that allow police to find people if they run those red lights,” explains Senator Reggie Thomas.

The Lexington Police Department’s Assistant Chief, Eric Lowe says having license plate reader cameras would make a big difference.

“Its many additional sets of eyes throughout Lexington that are always watching and able to gather information that could be useful to us,” explains Lowe.

If it’s approved it wouldn’t just be catching someone running a red light. Other states that use them like Tennessee says it’s aided them often because they’re programmed to catch anything from car theft to kidnapping

“One of the biggest thing we’ve seen is an increase in our arrests for people who have stolen motor vehicles and when they happens and it comes through out cameras we know about it,” says Assistant Chief of Police James Jones of Hendersonville Police Department.

Cameras would catch the model of the car and the license plate. If approved, 25 of them would be placed and installed around Fayette County. The Lexington Police Department says it wouldn’t violate the state’s ban on using video cameras for traffic enforcement

“Enforcement isn’t why we are interested in this we’re looking at information to help us solve crimes and act as a determinant to crime,” explains Lowe.

Senator Reginald Thomas wants to go one step further and hopes to catch people speeding or running red lights. His goal is making drivers aware, thus making them safer.

“This is really all about traffic enforcement but more importantly saving lives and saving property,” says Senator Thomas.

On Tuesday, the Urban County Council gave the pilot project an initial thumbs up. By next week the police department says it will know if it’s been approved to actually start . Senator Thomas’ bill will be considered by the legislature in January.