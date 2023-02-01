Dr. Phil show ending after more than 2 decades

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — The Dr. Phil show is ending after more than two decades on the air.

72-year-old Phil McGraw says he is stepping back from the daytime show for other ventures.

But the former psychologist hasn’t given concrete details on his future plans.

According to a statement by CBS Media Venture, McGraw will focus on prime-time programming.

They said there would be a new partnership, scheduled for launch early next year.

McGraw started his TV career in the late 1990s on The Oprah Winfrey show.

His own show premiered in 2002 and has remained in the top two spots throughout that time.

Original episodes of Dr. Phil will continue through the end of the season.