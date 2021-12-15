Dr. Joel McCullough to serve as new Commissioner of Health

Dr. McCullough, who previously served 8 years as Public Health Director and Health Officer for the Spokane (Washington) Regional Health District, will begin the post in early 2022.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/LEXINGTON-FAYETTE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT) – According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department, Lexington will soon have a new Commissioner of Health: Dr. Joel McCullough formally accepted the job Wednesday after the Lexington-Fayette County Board of Health approved his appointment Monday evening.

“I look forward to being part of the community of Lexington and its world-class health department,” Dr. McCullough said. “I am honored the Board of Health put its faith in me to continue the mission of helping Lexington be well.”

Dr. McCullough replaces Dr. Kraig Humbaugh, who has served as commissioner of health since June 2016.

According to the health department, Dr. McCullough has an extensive history in public health, including time as a medical epidemiologist for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and as medical director of environmental health for the Chicago Department of Public Health.

“Lexington will continue with strong public health leadership with Dr. McCullough joining us as the next Commissioner of Health,” said Michael Friesen, chair of the Lexington-Fayette County Board of Health. “We are excited about the next steps for public health in central Kentucky.”

Dr. McCullough earned an undergraduate degree from Stanford University and a medical degree from the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. He has a Master of Public Health degree from the University of Washington, according to the health department.