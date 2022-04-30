Dozens of people displaced after high rise apartment fire in Harlan

HARLAN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Dozens of people were displaced after a fire in a six-story apartment building Friday night in Harlan, according to Harlan Police.

WRIL Radio reported a temporary shelter was set up and the American Red Cross was contacted.

Investigators say the fire was reported around 8:00 p.m. when smoke was scene coming from the sixth floor.

Initially, it appeared the worst damage was on the sixth floor, according to investigators.

A few people were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, according to police.

Fire departments from Harlan and Sunshine fought the fire. Lifeguard EMS Service responded along with the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office, and police from Harlan, Loyal and Evarts, according to investigators.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.