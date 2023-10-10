Downtown Lexington residence targeted for vehicle theft, vandalism

Homeowners at 369 East Main St. say their fear has shifted to anger. Now they're demanding answers.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Homeowners in a downtown Lexington residence are outraged and are demanding action — and answers — after a string of recent vehicle break-ins and thefts in their parking garage.

After a community meeting that took place on Monday night, residents at the building — located at 369 East Main Street — tell ABC 36 that SVN Stone Commercial Real Estate in Lexington has resigned as the building’s property management firm, effective at the end of the year.

ABC 36 obtained exclusive security camera footage that shows three individuals dressed in all black with their faces covered to conceal their identity, vandalizing and breaking into three vehicles in the building’s parking garage around 9:30 PM on Friday, September 22nd.

Jason Cser, a homeowner in the building, was the first discover the damage after returning home from the movie theater with his son later that night.

“We came back around 11 o’clock and saw the windows broken out on three vehicles. I had called the police. They showed up shortly later, they said it was a smash and grab.” says Cser. “I’ve been here for two years and never had anything happen like that before.”

It didn’t take for such an incident to happen again.

Just over a week later, security footage captured three people breaking into another vehicle in the early morning hours of Monday, October 2nd. ABC 36 exclusively obtained footage of that break-in as well. The vehicle was reported stolen by a visitor of a resident in the building later that day.

“For it be an open parking garage, it’s kind of concerning coming home at night,” says Cser. “You never know what you might run into.”

After two incidents in less than two weeks, other homeowners in the building are also on edge.

“It’s just kind of crazy. You think it won’t happen here at home and, and in Lexington, which is usually a pretty safe city and then you get something like that,” says Justin Holbrook, another homeowner in the building. “It’s very nerve-racking for sure.”

Holbrook lives on the fifth floor in the building. He says with each incident, his sense of security is shaken.

“Literally every night I’ve awakened in the middle of the night, thinking what’s going on downstairs,” explains Holbrook. “Every time I hear something, I think that’s what it could be. Something like that.”

ABC 36 has reached out to the Lexington Police Department to discuss the two incidents. An interview request has not been granted at this time.

LPD tells ABC 36 in a statement, “We ask people to take out any valuables, or put them in the trunk, and lock all car doors.”

Meanwhile, those living at 369 East Main St. are searching for answers — and solutions — to put an end to their sleepless nights.

A community meeting was held on Monday, October 9th to discuss potential options, which included hiring an armed security guard to patrol the premises.

“The word is going to get out and we’re going to catch these people,” says Holbrook. “They’re not going to be able to get away with this forever.”

“It’s not really worth it,” adds Cser. “I don’t really see the point.”