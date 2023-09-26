Downtown Lexington is ‘Burning Up’ ahead of Jonas Brothers concert

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — It’s a boy band that took the early 2000s by storm — gaining popularity with their catchy tunes and their appearances on Disney Channel.

Tuesday night, the Jonas Brothers are taking to Rupp Arena to perform some of their biggest hits.

And may not seem like much right now, but in a few hours things will be Burning Up at Rupp Arena as the concert begins at 7 p.m. — but fans will have to wait A Little Bit Longer as doors won’t open until 6.

Before the Storm of Jonas Brothers fans take over, there are a few things to note if you are making your way to the event:

A clear bag policy of up to a gallon size, or a nonclear clutch, in is place. From parking to concessions, the event is cashless; they are only accepting credit cards. Parking might make you scream SOS but don’t Hesitate — some recommendations include using a ride-share service as the parking lots on the High Street lot is sold out, or you can also visit rupparena.com to pre-purchase parking.

Lastly, this may be 2023 but for some, it may feel like the Year 3000 as Rupp Arena is also using a new ticketing entry system; pedestals will allow you to self-scan your ticket. Screenshots of tickets will not allow you entry, instead, save your ticket on your phone!

And there are still some last-minute tickets available.

We’ll be out here until 6 p.m. checking out the scene — come say hi!