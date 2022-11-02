Downtown Lexington bar closing after 13 years

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A popular downtown Lexington bar is hosting its “last dance” this month and then will close.

In a Facebook post on the Soundbar Lexington page, Saturday, Nov. 19 will be Soundbar’s last day after 13 years in business. Soundbar will still be available for private events until a new tenant is found for the space.

“We thank everybody that supported us over the years, we had a great time getting to know you and dancing together. We would also like to thank the staff at Soundbar, you are a big part of Soundbar’s long and successful run,” the Facebook post said.

The owners said they are now ready to “move on to other projects.”

Soundbar opened on May 5, 2009.