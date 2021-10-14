Double shooting on Centre Parkway in Lexington

Lexington Police say a man and woman were found shot, one with life-threatening injuries.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police say a man and woman were found shot Wednesday night at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Centre Parkway.

No names were released. Police say one of the victim’s had life-threatening injuries, but couldn’t say whether it was the man or woman. Investigators say the other victim had non-life threatening injuries.

Police say officers responded to a “shots fired” call at 8:13 p.m. and found the two shooting victims upon arrival.

There was no immediate suspect(s) description.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Lexington Police at 859-258-3600.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.