“Don’t forget those who currently serve”: Louisville veteran talks Armed Forces Day importance

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WTVQ)- Saturday is Armed Forces Day, which is a day set aside to honor the men and women who are currently serving our country..

The day takes place during Armed Forces Week and lands in the middle of National Military Appreciation Month.

According to Jeremy Harrell with the Louisville Veterans Club, there are 50,000 active military members in the state. He says a lot of appreciation goes to those who have served or died while serving.

That’s why he’s encouraging everyone to remember those who are active in all branches of service.

“Just check in on that person,” said Harrell. “Maybe it’s a coffee, or a hug. Maybe it’s a conversation. But just to make sure they know the work that they do each and every day is appreciated.”

The first Armed Forces Day was proclaimed in 1950.