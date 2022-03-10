Donations, volunteers still needed for The Nest’s Bippity Boppity Boutique prom dress event

Bippity Boppity Boutique will be held April 2 at Wild Health Field

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Nest Center for Women, Children and Families is asking for donations and volunteers for the annual Bippity Boppity Boutique prom dress giveaway for local teens.

According to The Nest, the goal of Bippity Boppity Boutique is to give each teen the royal treatment they deserve so they have a one-of-a-kind prom night they won’t forget.

According to organizers, each guest will have the opportunity to try to on multiple dresses and select the gown of their choosing. Along with a free prom dress, they will also receive shoes, jewelry, and accessories to complete their ensemble, and a swag bag of goodies to take home.

Guests are required to register to attend, which can be done online HERE.

And donations are still needed. Anyone with new or gently used formal dresses, elegant footwear, formal jewelry, formal wraps, boleros, or jackets, formal clutches, elegant hair accessories, and unused make-up and false eyelashes can drop off items at The Nest before 5 p.m. Monday’s through Thursday’s at 530 North Limestone. The deadline to donate items is Friday, April 1.

Volunteers are also still needed and can sign-up HERE.

More information on the Bippity Boppity Boutique can be found HERE.

The Bippity Boppity Boutique will take place Saturday, April 2 at Wild Health Field, formerly Lexington Legends Ballpark.