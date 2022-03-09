Donations for medical bills needed, after dog found abandoned in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A dog found abandoned, lying in a ditch on U.S. 127 in Anderson County, has a long road to recovery and the Anderson County Animal Control hopes people will be able to help with financial donations.

According to the Anderson County Animal Control, Piper Pepper was found in bad condition, rushed to a vet, who didn’t know if she was going to make it through the first couple of nights.

According to the animal shelter, Piper is now ready to go to a rescue that can assist with her recovery needs but she still has a long journey ahead and needs your help.

According to the animal shelter, donations are needed to help with Piper’s medical and nutritional needs. Anyone interested in helping can donate to an online GoFundMe page HERE

If you have any information regarding who is rsponsible, the Anderson County Animal Control says you can call them at 502-839-6410.