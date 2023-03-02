Donation from Kentucky Castle to God’s Pantry will provide nearly 31,000 meals

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) — God’s Pantry Food Bank received a donation Thursday at the Kentucky Castle.

During a luncheon, the Kentucky Castle handed a $4,400 check to Michael Halligan, president of God’s Pantry Food Bank.

The castle sponsored its fourth annual food drive where a percentage of Castle Farms restaurant sales from Jan. 27-Feb. 9 were collected to go to the pantry.

Halligan says the funds that they received will help to give to people in need

“Being able to enjoy a meal and give back to others who can’t enjoy the same meal is such a powerful, powerful message,” he added.

The funds they received today will help to distribute nearly 31,000 meals to those who are experiencing hunger across Central and Eastern Kentucky.