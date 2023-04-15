Donate Life KY, UK Softball advocate for organ donation

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- April is National Donate Life Month, which focuses attention on the importance of organ donation.

This weekend, Donate Life KY, the UK Wildcat Softball team and the Kentucky Blood Center teamed up to raise awareness for the critical need of organ and blood donations.

The event was held during the Wildcat’s rivalry series against the Tennessee Volunteers.

One organ recipient came out to the softball complex to take part.

“It means a lot to me. I was nervous at first but then I was happy when I was done with it. And as I was doing it,” says nine-year-old Story Hill.

Hill was born with a severe heart defect. Her family’s only option was a heart transplant. And it’s because of an organ donor that she is now a vibrant nine-year-old.

On Saturday, she threw out the ceremonial first pitch before Saturday’s game. Her family says if it wasn’t for that organ donation, she never would have had that opportunity.

To prepare for her shining moment in front of a large crowd of fans, she says she spent some time perfecting her pitch.

“It took three weeks, we did it for three weeks. My paw paw is an expert,” says Hill.

Beth Burbridge is a living organ donor and an advocate for organ donations. She is also a former UK Softball player.

“It’s a big weekend every single year on the softball schedule. So taking that and taking all the big blue nation and bringing them into John Cropp Stadium and then raising awareness for organ donation and blood donation on top of it is just incredible.”

Currently, there are 1000 Kentuckians who are in need of a life saving transplant. Donate Life KY is hoping to encourage others to join the registry.

“Showing people really the impact of organ donation and how that one decision in the darkest moment of your life really impacts and creates ripples of positivity that continue on forever,” says Burbridge.

The weekend also impacting the Kentucky Blood Center. Those who donate receive a free ticket into the game.

“To be frank, its been a tough last few years. The pandemic, like everything else in life, really affected our industry for a number of reasons. I mean people, just for health and safety reasons, weren’t able to donate. These mobile drives, we weren’t able to get out and do them for a long period of time,” says Eric Lindsey, the director of media and branding for the Kentucky Blood Center.

Lindsey says each blood donation can save up to three lives.

The UK vs. Tennessee softball game for Sunday is already sold out. During that game, another pediatric heart recipient will be throwing out the first pitch, as well.

To learn more about donate life ky, click here.

To learn more about the Kentucky Blood Center, click here.