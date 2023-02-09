Donate Life KY, KBC partner for statewide blood drive

KENTUCKY (WTVQ) — Donate Life KY and the Kentucky Blood Center are partnering to encourage blood donation for National Donor Day.

The drive will help support the urgent-to-critical need for blood across the state, the pair wrote in a press release.

On Feb. 13, donors can stop at the Donate Life KY campus at 10301 Linn Station Road from 10 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. in Louisville. Those outside of Louisville can give blood on Feb. 13 or 14 at any other Kentucky Blood Center donor center in Lexington, Frankfort, Pikeville, Somerset and Corbin.

“Blood donors play such a crucial role in the process of organ donation and transplantation, and on February 13 and 14, we can’t think of a better way to honor these individuals than by donating blood,” said Shelley Snyder, executive director of Donate Life KY. “National Donor Day also falls on Valentine’s Day, so we’re especially excited to see Kentuckians show love and honor to organ and tissue donors, recipients and those awaiting their gift of life on this special day.”

KBC provides life-saving blood products to more than 70 hospitals across the state. For more information, click here.