Donate carved pumpkins to help light up Jack-o-lantern trail

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington Parks & Recreation is gearing up to host its second Jack-o-lantern trail and needs some help from the public.

To put on this event, Parks & Rec is asking for 1,000 carved pumpkins to make it around the half-mile trail at McConnell Springs for the night to glow.

If you’d like to see your pumpkin at this event, carve your pumpkin and drop it off between Sunday, Oct. 23, and Thursday, Oct. 27 before 5 p.m. You can donate a single pumpkin or groups can plan a special concept.

Plus, if you donate a pumpkin, you’ll receive a ticket for a voucher to attend for free.

The event will be held each night on Thursday, Oct. 27 to Sunday, Oct. 30 from 6:30 to 10.

To sign up, click here. Once you’re registered, you’ll receive information on where to drop your pumpkin off.

In addition to viewing the carved pumpkins, there will be campfires and s’mores, live owls from Critters in the Classroom and fall food and beverages.