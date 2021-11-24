Don Jacobs gifts employee with brand new car

After 40 years of work, Steve Lewis is driving away with a new car.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington car dealership honored the accomplishments of a long time employee by gifting them a new car.

Steve Lewis is the latest employee of Don Jacobs to be given a new car in exchange for 40 years of work. Lewis’s leadership says he is a meticulous and detail-oriented worker who is a highly valued member of the team.

In his 40 years at Don Jacobs, Lewis has held a variety of positions from lot attendant to the parts department. Lewis says he looks forward to coming to work everyday and can’t wait to see what his future at Don Jacobs holds.