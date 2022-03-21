Domestic violence victim; “The system failed me”, abuser out on ankle monitor

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Stacie Smith of Rockcastle County says she fears for her life.

“Nobody ever thinks somebody’s going to shoot them, especially you know standing right in front of them in their living room” said Smith.

Smith says on September 4th, 2021, her ex-boyfriend; Derrick Mullins tried to kill her after she broke up with him.

“It’s the worst feeling you’ll ever feel in your life, I promise you that.”

She says he left the room, got her gun, and pointed it at her.

“He just said if he couldn’t have me nobody would. The next thing I heard, I heard the gunshot. I thought I was hit but I wasn’t and then he just turns it around and shoots himself” added Smith.

Mullins survived and was arrested for attempted murder.

Prosecutor David Dalton says the original bond was $250,000 cash but was later reduced by a District Court judge to $125,000.

Dalton says Mullins was released for a time because no indictment was handed down within the 60-day time frame.

Smith says when Mullins got out he followed her even though she had a domestic violence order out against him.

“Nothing was ever done about that, nothing was done, the State Trooper just told me to hang on because they were working on the second indictment” said Smith.

ABC 36 News reached out to State Police, the agency would not comment on an open investigation.

Prosecutor Dalton says Mullins was indicted in the case in December and arrested again. A Circuit judge set the bond to $100,000.

At a February 11th court appearance, Judge John G. Prather Jr. lowered Mullins’ bond to 10% of $100,000, he bonded out that day wearing an ankle monitor.

Dalton says the prosecution strongly objected and argued for Mullins to stay in jail.

ABC 36 reached out to Judge Prather who did not want to comment.

Smith says the system has failed her.

“I’m just amazed that he can be out, somebody with an attempted murder charge and can be out, you know, he’s been out more than he’s been in and I just don’t understand it” said Smith.

ABC 36 News reached out to Mullins’ Attorney, Jim Cox, who had no comment.

Mullins is due back in court in May.

Smith says she’ll continue to live in fear knowing he’s out and she won’t rest until he’s behind bars for good.