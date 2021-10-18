Domestic Violence Month vigil set Thursday

Fifth annual event theme is 'Rise Up'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Office of the Fayette County Sheriff will host the 5th annual Domestic Violence Vigil on Thursday, October 21st at 5:30 P.M. in the Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza.

The theme is “Rise Up” and builds on the moving tribute that traveled throughout the community in 2020. Community members were able to create t-shirts that told their story of surviving domestic violence which were then displayed in locations around Lexington.

“Domestic violence did not end as we experienced a global health pandemic. We continue our mission to end domestic violence because we know we have the power to end the violence experienced by too many. Your voice is needed. Together we will rise up to create a community where domestic violence is no longer experienced by anyone,” said Sheriff Kathy Witt.

Light refreshments and family-friendly activities will be provided before and through the event.

A resource fair will take place and lead up to the speakers and musical performances, allowing community members to learn about the existing work of community agencies and how every individual can make a difference.

As always, there will be an open microphone section for any community member to share their story of survival. To close the evening, candles will be lit by all present to show a united community. Counselors will be on hand to help any individuals who might struggle with processing the emotions of the event.