Domestic violence homicides drastically increase, reason unknown

Greenhouse 17 and the Fayette County Sheriff's Office have tips for helping protect and identify victims of domestic violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Lexington is facing some troubling statistics surrounding it. The city says around one-third of Lexington’s homicides this year are domestic and family violence related, so how do we address this problem so it doesn’t continue to grow?

“We really look at domestic violence in terms of power and control. I think a lot of folks kind of get stuck on the physical abuse, but we look at it in terms of a person who’s trying to control their intimate partner,” says Diane Fleet, associate director of Greenhouse 17.

Greenhouse 17 is an organization in 17 central Kentucky counties dedicated to helping people impacted by domestic violence. The organization says unfortunately, it isn’t sure what has led to the drastic increase of domestic violence homicides in the last year.

“I wish we kind of knew what that one thing is so we can respond better but we have seen probably 11 domestic violence homicides this year in Fayette county,” says Fleet.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says the level of violence seen in Emergency Protective Orders and other warrants is also heightened.

“The number of Emergency Protective Orders is about the same as it was in previous years, but again the level of violence, what they’re writing in their petitions, what we’re reading in the criminal complaints is heightened and it is concerning,” says Sheriff Kathy Witt.

Greenhouse 17 says some signs to look out for are people withdrawing from friends and family, having significant mood changes, constantly checking in with their partner or having their phone checked by a partner. The organization says the University of Kentucky started an intervention strategy called ‘green dot’ which gives bystanders tools to assess a situation and safely intervene based on their means and comfort level.

“It really kind of operates on what we call the three D’s. So, can I be direct? And say, hey you don’t get to do that. I feel comfortable and I feel safe to intervene safely here,” says Fleet. “Or do I need to distract? Can I do something that maybe gets the attention off this individual so they have time to remove themselves from an unsafe situation. Or can I deflect something?”

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says stopping domestic violence comes down to the old adage ‘if you see something, say something’. Sheriff Witt says if you hear yelling and fighting in your apartment complex or if you notice anything off about a child, to call law enforcement and let them investigate the matter.

Many activities are happening in October to help get the community involved and informed about domestic violence.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is holding a Rise Up Vigil on October 25th from 5:30-7:30 P.M. at the Robert F. Stevens Courthouse Plaza in downtown Lexington. The sheriff’s office is also giving out free purple lightbulbs to the community so houses can be lit up purple to raise awareness for domestic violence. You can pick up a lightbulb at 150 N Limestone Suite 265.

Greenhouse 17 says October 20th is Wear Purple Day to show support for domestic violence survivors. Greenhouse 17 is also hosting LUNAFEST starting at 7 P.M. on October 27th at the Kentucky Theater. LUNAFEST is a night of short films by women raising money for Greenhouse 17. For more information, visit the organization’s website linked HERE.