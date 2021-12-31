Domestic violence call leads to brief police standoff in Lexington

Police say a man who had several weapons threatened to harm officers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man was arrested Thursday night in Lexington after a brief standoff with police during a domestic violence call, according to investigators.

Police say they received a call about a domestic violence assault in the 1900 block of Cambridge Drive around 6:00 p.m.

Officers say when they arrived, they found a woman who had been assaulted and the man accused of assaulting her was inside the home with several weapons and threatened to harm officers. Police say the man never pointed any weapons at officers and didn’t fire any shots.

After a brief standoff, the man gave himself up and was arrested without incident.

His name wasn’t released. Police say he was charged with Assault fourth-degree, Terroristic Threatening and had several outstanding warrants.

Police say the woman who was assaulted was treated at the scene for non-life threatening injuries.