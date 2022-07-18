Domestic and Sexual Violence Prevention Coalition to improve services for children

Multiple recommendations were made to make improvements

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The domestic and sexual violence prevention coalition in Fayette County met today, providing updates on its work so far this year.

The coalition’s last fatality review was in February.

Some of those recommendations include developing a “multi disciplinary protocol” in the county, improving outreach services for people who do not speak English, and to improve services for children that have , or are experiencing, a domestic violence situation.

Stephanie Theakston with the coalition says the group is seeking additional resources to to help with these latest efforts.

“We applied for that federal grant, and our hope is to be able to hire someone that would coordinate those efforts, to be able to conduct trauma informed training for people that serve children” said Theakston.

She adds that if they don’t get the grant, she will be asking for a task force to be formed from the coalition to help those children.

The next fatality review is set for October