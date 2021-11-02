Dollar General donates $100,000 to God’s Pantry Food Bank

Part of effort to battle food insecurity

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Dollar General presented $100,000 Tuesday to the God’s Pantry Food Bank in Lexington, to help combat food insecurity in the communities where it has outlets.

“Today’s the God’s Pantry Food Bank, Inc. further demonstrates that we seek to be a resource to those facing food insecurity and highlights our work to increase food accessibility, particularly in rural and otherwise underserved communities,” said Denine Torr, Dollar General’s vice president of corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. “Together with Feeding America and the God’s Pantry Food Bank, Inc., we look forward to making a measurable impact in the fight against food insecurity and helping nourish and feed those in need.”

God’s Pantry Food Bank, Inc. covers over 16,000 square miles in eastern and central Kentucky with 44 of its 50 counties classified as rural. The funds aim to purchase coolers and freezers to store perishable food items to enable agencies that previously only were able to offer shelf-stable items. The donation is also part of the Company’s $1 million partnership with Feeding America, which includes the in-kind donation of perishable foods expected to provide up to 20 million meals each year across the country at full capacity.