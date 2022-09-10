Dogs make a splash at annual Doggie Paddle

Hundreds of dogs came out to swim, play fetch, and meet their friends.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- If you’re a dog lover, the Woodland Park Aquatic Center was the place to be Saturday. That’s where the Lexington Humane Society put on its’ Doggie Paddle event.

Money raised from the event help the non-profit continue its services of helping animals.

The pool party is held every year prior to the city draining the pools at the end of the season.

Hundreds of dogs came out to swim, play fetch, and meet their friends. There were three different sessions to keep the pool from overcrowding- as well as vendors.

“Without fun events like this one, we couldn’t do what we do taking care of animals. So we’re so grateful that we can hold something like this, something so fun but also meaningful to make an impact in the community,” said Meghan Hawkins of the Lexington Humane Society.

The humane society says the next fundraiser is the Beastie Ball event in October.