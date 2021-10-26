Dog surviving fall off cliff in Red River Gorge called a “miracle”

The Pitbull-mix fell off a 170-foot cliff chasing a lizard

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A hiker on top of Frog’s Head in the Red River Gorge made a frantic 911 call on Sunday when his beloved dog fell off a 170-foot cliff chasing a lizard, according to Wolfe County Search and Rescue.

A search and rescue team made its way toward the base of the Frog’s Head cliff-line. As the team neared the Indian Staircase cut-off, it came across a group of hikers who reported seeing an unleashed dog in the area and the hikers shared a photo of the dog, according to search and rescue.

When the search and rescue team shared the photo with the dog’s owner, he confirmed it was his dog, Tyson, according to search and rescue.

The search and rescue team says it split up and quickly found the dog and reunited him with his owner.

The team says the dog was basically unhurt, which given the distance of the fall, is nothing short of a miracle.