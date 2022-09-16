Dog left abandoned, bloodied at Lexington Humane Society gets forever home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Fritz, a dog who was left bloodied and abandoned earlier this week at the Lexington Humane Society, has recovered and is officially adopted!

According to an LHS Facebook post, Fritz, who got his name from being likened to a couch hippo (and the hippo born this summer at the Cincinnati Zoo) was abandoned Monday at the facility overnight where he was found by staff tied to the building with a shoestring and bleeding profusely.

He received immediate care from LHS’s medical team who found he was suffering from a prolapsed urethra.

“Throughout his examination and prep for surgery, he never stopped wagging his tail and trying to lick his rescuers. He was one happy, happy hippo knowing help had arrived,” the post said.

And Friday, Fritz got his happy ending — he was adopted!

“What we do know is Fritz now feels great, looks great, and is one hungry, hungry hippo thanks to our life-saving care,” the post said.