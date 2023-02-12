Dog killed, heavy damage to home in Saturday night fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – 1 dog was killed and heavy damage was left on a house after a fire in Lexington Saturday night.

Fire officials say the call came in around 10:16 p.m. Saturday for a fire in the 100 block of Ransom Avenue.

Crews were on the scene just 2 minutes after the call. When they arrived there was a fire in the back of the house.

Fire officials say crews were able to get the fire under control.

There was heavy damage to the house. No people were injured, but a dog did die in the fire.

The cause is under investigation.