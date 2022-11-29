Dog dies after falling from cliff in Red River Gorge

SLADE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A dog died Monday morning after falling from a cliff along a trail in Red River Gorge.

According to a Facebook post from Wolfe County Search & Rescue, the team was called to the Pinch-em Tight trail by a man and a woman who said their two dogs “got ahead of them and both fell from a cliff line.” The dogs fell about 80 feet down, and WCSART says the reason the dogs fell is unknown.

When the team was able to locate the dogs at the bottom of the cliff, one was found dead; the other was found alive and with no visible injuries.