Doctor wins disability suit against UK

Lexington, Ky (WTVQ): A judge has ruled in favor of a University of Kentucky doctor who claimed the University discriminated against him due to his autism disorder. Fayette County Judge Julie Muth Goodman found there was no evidence to support the University removing Dr. Kenneth Ain from his position, granting his request for a temporary restraining order, and reinstating his prior position.

According to court records, Ain filed a lawsuit against UK and four other doctors in late September alleging that he is disabled with autism and was discriminated against preventing him from treating his patients at the thyroid cancer clinic at UK.

“He was barred from any communications,” said Tyler James Morris Sr., Ain’s attorney, “except for the few patients who were able to actually find his personal email, and ask where he is and how he could help them, which he unfortunately was barred from responding to.”

Ain has worked for the University for more than three decades. According to his Morris, in 2017 the University took action to limit his exposure to others as a result of his autism. “It’s a complaint about him, possibly using language in the workplace, or maybe people not liking his demeanor,” he said.

The Court found from the witnesses that there was nothing to suggest, that Ain endangered the welfare of his patients. In the hearing, one witness acknowledged the University was aware of his disability, as the cause of the complaints. Ain provided a formal claim under the Americans with Disability Act that protects individuals from job discrimination on the basis of their disability “as well as a request for accommodations that didn’t go anywhere,” Morris said. “It really was unfortunate. In fact, the witnesses brought to testify didn’t even know it existed,” he said.

Ain is a leading expert in thyroid cancer. The judge found that seriously ill patients have been impacted by depriving them from being able to be treated by Ain.

“We’re hoping that the University is able to correct many of the discriminating actions against Dr. Ain, and hopefully prevent them from happening again in the future,” Morris said.

In a statement, University officials say in part quote, “We are aware of the litigation and will, as always, comply with any decisions of the court.”