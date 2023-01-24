DJJ alleges Warren Juvenile Detention Center inmates attacked staff

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Department of Juvenile Justice claims inmates in the Warren Juvenile Detention Center attacked staff members on Monday evening, causing injuries to one staff member.

According to a press release from the DJJ, three juveniles in the detention center “orchestrated” an attack on staff around 9 p.m. after they were all juveniles were ordered to return to their rooms. The three juveniles, who were not identified in the press release, “refused to cooperate” and began to “attack” a staff member inside the unit.

Two staff members were called to help.

“Staff members entered the living unit and gave verbal commands to the youths to return to their rooms. The youths then attacked the staff, kicking and punching them in the head, face and back. The control room radioed for all remaining staff on duty to report to the unit to assist with the ongoing incident,” the DJJ’s press release said.

Staff was able to restrain the juveniles and get them in their rooms.

One staff member received non-life-threatening injuries.