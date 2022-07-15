Dive-in Movie Night at the pool returning in Lexington

City officials say there will be a free showing of Pixar's "Luca" on July 23

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Get ready for a splash in front of the movie screen. Lexington’s Dive-in movie night is returning this month for a free movie under the stars. According to Parks & Recreation, there will be a free showing of Pixar’s “Luca” on July 23 at the Shillito Park swimming pool. Officials say gates will open at 8:30 p.m. The movie will start at dark, around 9:15 p.m.

According to the City, you can bring chairs for the deck, or floats for the pool. The City says the first 250 guests will be admitted to the pool area. After the pool reaches capacity, guests are invited to view the movie from outside of the pool area. Dessert and snack food trucks will be on-site.