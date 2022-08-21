Disturbance forces early closing of KY State Fair Saturday, 9 people arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – An incident at the Kentucky State Fair forced the fair to close early Saturday night.

According to State Police, troopers responded to a disturbance call around 9:20 p.m. in front of the Midway area on the Kentucky State Fair Grounds.

KSP says the fair board did a soft close of the fair out of an abundance of caution.

Investigators say a group of people caused panic with noise making devices, which led to people at the fair thinking shots had been fired.

KSP says at this time there has been no evidence found that a gun was fired during the disruption but the investigation remains ongoing.

8 people were arrested by State police, 1 person arrested by the Kentucky fair board police.

Of those arrests, 3 were adults and six were minors out of Jefferson County.

Charges for those people include disorderly conduct, menacing, possession of stolen property and possession of a gun.

The Kentucky State Fair is back open under normal operations.