District officials ask public’s help in naming new Fayette County middle school

The district wants to give a recommendation to the school board by the end of May

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Construction continues on a new public middle school in Lexington.

Fayette County Public Schools officials say they need your help before the school opens.

The school is being built on Polo Club Boulevard for about 1,200 sixth through eighth graders. It will be the city’s first new middle school in two decades.

The district says it needs help in choosing a name for the building, and it wants to give a recommendation to the school board by the end of May.

If you have an idea for a name, click here.