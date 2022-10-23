District 5 candidates discuss gun violence, nonprofits during forum

Voters will head to the polls on November 8th

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- As we near election day, the Lexington community continues to hear from candidates running for council seats.

Another forum was held Sunday for the Lexington-Fayette County council district five candidates.

Incumbent Liz Sheehan is running for re-election against Greg Ladd.

The forum was hosted by the Hearing and Speech Center in partnership with the Lexington Nonprofit Coalition.

The candidates got the chance to share their views on various topics, including the rise in gun violence and what they would do to help nonprofits in the community.

“One of my priorities on council is always to meet the basic needs of our community. And housing, safety, food access, physical and mental health are how i define basic needs. And our community partners certainly do their best to address those issues,” said Sheehan.

“There’s a number of different things, upstream issues that are leading to this increase in crime. There’s a number of things that we could do and bolstering our relationship with our non profit entities the very first place I would start,” said Ladd.

