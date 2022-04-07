Distillery plans full-scale operation in Kentucky, 14 jobs

Augusta Distillery LLC in Bracken County is investing $23 million in the project

AUGUSTA, Ky. (AP) – Augusta Distillery LLC is opening its first full-scale operation in Kentucky, located in a building in Bracken County.

Gov. Andy Beshear says the company is investing $23 million in the project and expects to create 14 jobs.

Beshear’s office says construction is expected to start this summer, and the facility will be operational by summer 2024.

The distillery is based in Augusta and was founded in 2018.

Its initial product is Buckner’s 13-year single barrel cask strength bourbon.

The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority approved Augusta Distillery for up to $200,000 in tax incentives.