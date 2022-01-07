Distillers trade group gets new government liaison

Mazurak leaves government post for private sector

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Jack Mazurak has joined the non-profit Kentucky Distillers’ Association trade group as Director of Governmental and Regulatory Affairs.

Mazurak comes to the KDA from the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development, where he spent more than six years as director and executive director of its Office of Marketing and Public Affairs.

Over three gubernatorial administrations, Mazurak worked to attract, retain and grow pillar industries throughout Kentucky, including spirits, automotive, metals, logistics and distribution, and aerospace.

A native of Upstate New York, Mazurak received a bachelor’s in Journalism/Mass Communication from St. Bonaventure University and a master’s of Journalism from Quinnipiac University.

KDA President Eric Gregory said Mazurak’s wealth of experience in economic development and his effective communications background was instrumental in his hiring.

“Jack knows that Bourbon is more than just a drink – it’s jobs, investment, tourism and more. He has a strong track record of working with industries and government to improve the vibrancy of our Commonwealth and our communities,” Gregory said. “He is driven, determined and passionate about our industry’s growth and success, and his communications experience will be vital in carrying that message to elected officials and opinion leaders. We are proud to welcome him to our talented team of successful advocates.”

Mazurak said he looks forward to the opportunities ahead.

“In working with the distilling industry the past six years, I’ve seen first-hand how Bourbon creates jobs, draws tourists from across the world, generates new tax revenue and builds more dynamic communities,” he said. “I’m grateful to the KDA – its Board, member companies and staff – for this opportunity. I look forward to working with elected officials at all levels of government to further develop spirits industry growth and ensure Kentucky’s rightful title as the one, true home of Bourbon.”

Founded in 1880, the KDA is the state’s voice for Bourbon and spirits issues. Its diverse membership produces the overwhelming majority of the world’s Bourbon, from legendary, global brands to emerging micro distilleries that are building the next generation of the timeless craft.

Kentucky Bourbon is one of the Commonwealth’s most historic industries, a thriving $8.6 billion economic and tourism engine that generates more than 20,100 jobs with an annual payroll topping $1 billion each year, and accounts for over $300 million in local and state taxes and $1.8 billion in federal alcohol taxes.

A key export, the iconic industry is currently in the middle of a $5.1 billion building boom, from innovative new tourism experiences to expanded production facilities, bottling centers and aging warehouses, all to meet the growing global thirst for Kentucky Bourbon.

Bourbon production has skyrocketed more than 430% since the turn of the century.

Kentucky now boasts more than 10.3 million barrels of Bourbon aging in warehouses across the Bluegrass, the most in its revered distilling history. Distillers filled more than 2.4 million barrels in 2020 alone, the third year in a row that production topped the two million mark.

Attendance at the KDA’s Kentucky Bourbon Trail® and Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour® distilleries has skyrocketed more than 300 percent in the last 10 years. Total attendance in 2019 was nearly two million, the most since KDA founded the tours in 1999 and 2012, respectively.