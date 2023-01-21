Discovery Saturday teaches kids about art, science

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Living Arts and Science Center in Lexington invited families in Saturday for its Discovery Saturday event.

The free event included arts activities, live animals and planetarium shows. The new 2023 story-featured StoryWalk trail was also open.

Organizers say Discovery Saturday inspires participation in art and science by hands on learning, and interactive instruction.

“It’s really just about meeting people and getting the Lexington community to come out, have an event. It’s so important, especially after Covid, for everybody to just come together and have a wonderful time. And it perfectly integrates our mission of art and science and coming together,” says Delaney Thomas, the interim marketing coordinator for the LASC.

If you missed Saturday’s event, Discovery Saturday is held every third Saturday of each month.