Discovery Saturday honors Black History Month

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Living Arts and Science Center celebrated black history month Saturday during its’ monthly Discovery Saturday event.

Nearly 200 people turned out for the event, which included a New Orleans princess and sing alongs.

About ten local black-owned businesses were set up selling a wide variety of homemade products.

There were also planetarium shows, kids arts and crafts, and music.

“It’s really just coming together as a community. And people get to learn and educate themselves and try new things and just have a wonderful time,” says the center’s interim marketing director Delaney Thomas.

The next Discovery Saturday is in March..