Disaster Recovery and Mobile Registration Centers closed Thursday

FEMA and the state determined the centers should be closed because of the weather threat

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Due to the expected snow, FEMA and the state decided to close all Disaster Recovery Centers and Mobile Registration Centers on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.

The weather threat is expected to affect the area until Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.

The Recovery Centers will be reopened when it’s safe to do so, according to the state.

For more information about Kentucky tornado recovery, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4630.

Follow the FEMA Region 4 Twitter account at www.twitter.com/femaregion4.