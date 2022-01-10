Disaster Recovery Centers, Mobile Recovery Center to Delay Opening to 9 a.m

Monday Jan 10th

FRANKFORT, Ky (RELEASE) (WTVQ) – Disaster Recovery Centers and the Mobile Registration Center will delay their opening Jan. 10 to 9:00 a.m. CST due to inclement weather.

Find locations for open Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) online at www.fema.gov/drc or call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362. On your smart phone, open the FEMA App, click on “Talk to FEMA in person.”

The following recovery centers will open at 9 a.m. CST.:

WARREN COUNTY DRC#2

Former Sears location at Greenwood Mall, 2625 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104

CALDWELL COUNTY DRC#3

Butler Gymnasium, 600 W. Main St., Princeton, KY 42445

MUHLENBERG COUNTY DRC#4

Neal’s Chapel General Baptist Church, State Route 81, Sacramento, KY 42372

GRAVES COUNTY DRC#7

Graves County Public Library, 601 N. 17th St., Mayfield, KY 42066

TAYLOR COUNTY DRC#12

Old Firehouse, 1563 Greenburg Road, Campbellsville, KY 42718

MARION COUNTY DRC#15 (9 a.m. EST)

223 N. Spalding Ave., Lebanon, KY 40033

HOPKINS COUNTY DRC#17

Community Center, 108 W. Keigan St., Dawson Springs, KY 42408

HOPKINS COUNTY DRC#18

Mike’s Old Pharmacy, 104 S. Lee Trover Todd Jr. Hwy., Earlington, KY 42410

The following registration center will reopen at 9 a.m. Jan. 10:

Marshall County MRIC #15:

Old Marshall County Library, 1003 Poplar St., Benton, KY 42025